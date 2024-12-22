Share

Normally, when a felon is imprisoned, the inmate just fades away from the public eye. This would have been the case if Anwar Ibrahim didn’t use the release of Najib Razak as a sweetener to a suspected deal with UMNO to ensure his prime ministership, after GE15. Large sections of UMNO want to see that Anwar is held to what is believed to be his word, and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is being held responsible to that.

The halving of Najib’s sentence from 12 years to 6, and a 75% discount on his fine of RM 210 million, down to RM 55 million, was seen by many as a slap in the face of justice, and the existence of a two-tiered justice system.

However, the rumours that a supplementary order to move Najib to house arrest was just over the top for many.

The home detention addendum has become a mystery document, with much speculation as to whether it even exists. Members of the government including PMX, Zahid, Zaliha Mustafa, and Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have all not discounted the existence of the document, and been evasive and even arrogant when asked about it. The current Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, and previous one, who was purported as issuing the addendum, out of usual Pardon Board protocol, have been silent on the matter.

This has increased speculation that the document really exists. Afterall, speculation could have easily been quelled if someone flatly denied its existence. The refusal to deny the addendum existence has been very damaging. Najib himself asked for a judicial review about the existence of the document.

With Najib’s DNAA on another case, Malaysians are speculating that the stage is being set for a Najib release. This could be by home detention and good behaviour, or another pardon altogether. Even the present YDPA has said, if there are no other VVIPs accompanying Najib in prison, then Najib shouldn’t be in prison.

Anwar and the MACC’s escapades in catching VVIPs and turning them into felons has been a joke. In fact, quite the opposite has been happening. This is increasing the chances that Najib could be let off the hook earlier, rather than later.

Will Anwar allow Najib to be released?

Imagine if Najib was released. Najib may not be ready to go home on garden leave and attend to his trees and scrubs. Afterall, that’s the same as home detention. Perhaps Najib wants to become prime minister once again. Najib at 71, looks much fitter and astute than the 77 year old Anwar. People look back on the Najib years and even consider him a reformer, which Anwar is not. Many within UMNO consider Najib a political prisoner, rather than a crook who abused his power to rape billions from the government coffers. And importantly, the Madani government is far from being squeaky-clean.

In politics, its all about perceptions, not realities.

Not only could Najib rebuild UNMO (that’s the perception), he could rebuild UMNO to the point it may not need Pakatan Harapan. From the UMNO perspective, Zahid sold out UMNO to Anwar and the DAP. All Najib has to do is come out and say “I have a plan”.

Najib is a man who wants a legacy. This is unlike Anwar, who is a spur of the moment guy.

One thing is, Anwar believes Najib could do the job, and doesn’t want Najib around. Anwar loves his job and doesn’t want anyone to take it. No one is being groomed to succeed him. That’s very telling.

Anwar, being the victim of enticement into a ‘sugar trap’ under Najib’s watch, going to prison for a second time, is motivation enough for revenge. Anwar would feel he owes nothing to Najib. One only has to look at how Najib has treated his enemies.

So, Anwar is Najib’s keeper. He can live with Rosmah’s acquittal, but not with Najib allowed to run all around the place. Back in 1997-98 when Anwar was competing with then prime minister Mahathir Mohamed for the most photogenic, where he ended up in jail. Anwar doesn’t want to ever be in the position of having to complete for popularity ever again.

Anwar loves the drama with the purported home detention order. The objective is to frustrate Najib as much as possible. This keeps Zahid on the spot with his own UMNO constituents. A sadistic torture of Najib, and keeping Zahid unstable at the same time. This prevents UMNO from going alone.

Having Najib on the hustings competing with Anwar would be his worst nightmare.

