Share

Anwar’s controversial move: Where is his nationalism in Asean Leadership?

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to appoint former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as his personal advisor on Asean matters raises serious questions about his respect for Malaysia’s own diplomatic talents.

As Malaysia prepares to assume the Asean chairmanship next year, this move has sparked concerns over national interests and the role of domestic expertise in shaping the nation’s regional strategy.

During the recent visit of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtharn Shinawatra, Anwar revealed to her—much to her appreciation—that Thaksin would serve as his personal advisor due to his “vast experience.”

Thaksin, once a popular leader in Thailand, was ousted by the military, spent years in exile, and only recently returned to Thailand, where he was imprisoned and later pardoned.

Notably, Paetongtharn is Thaksin’s youngest daughter, and her family’s enduring political and financial influence in Thailand is well-documented.

While Thaksin may have significant clout and experience, appointing him as an advisor to Malaysia’s leader on Asean affairs is problematic.

It suggests a lack of confidence in Malaysian diplomats and experts, many of whom possess extensive experience in Asean matters.

This move undermines the contributions of Malaysian talent at a critical moment when Malaysia is poised to lead the regional bloc.

Anwar’s approach is even more puzzling when juxtaposed with his staunch nationalism on other issues.

For instance, he took a hardline stance against former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad for unilaterally withdrawing Malaysia’s appeal to the International Court of Justice regarding the Batu Puteh dispute.

Yet, in this instance, where is Anwar’s nationalism in ensuring that Malaysia’s interests are prioritized within Asean?

Asean is undoubtedly about fostering cooperation and mutual development among member states.

However, appointing Thaksin—a figure whose primary allegiance remains with Thailand—raises questions about how this decision aligns with Malaysia’s interests.

Moreover, the powerful Thai military, which has historically viewed Thaksin with suspicion, may perceive this appointment as politically sensitive. Could this create unintended tensions with Thailand, an Asean member?

Anwar’s decision appears driven by excitement and populism rather than careful deliberation.

Ideally, such a significant appointment should have been debated in Parliament to ensure transparency and consensus.

By bypassing these channels, Anwar risks alienating Malaysian diplomats and undermining national pride in favor of a controversial international figure.

Before this decision creates further complications, Anwar should reconsider and withdraw Thaksin’s appointment.

Malaysia has no shortage of qualified individuals with the expertise and experience needed to navigate the complexities of Asean leadership.

Elevating these homegrown talents would not only safeguard Malaysia’s interests but also demonstrate a commitment to national pride and self-reliance.

In this critical moment, Anwar must reflect on his priorities. Where, indeed, is his nationalism in advancing Malaysia’s role within Asean?

Added note:-

I took an X survey on the question of a foreign advisor.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

Subscribe Below: