The Batu Puteh Inquiry: A political controversy and questions of accountability

The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into Malaysia’s handling of the Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge sovereignty dispute has stirred significant debate since its declassification by the Madani government.

Although the report has been made public, 27 pages remain redacted, raising questions about transparency and the focus of the inquiry.

The report notably places blame on former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad for unilaterally rescinding Malaysia’s appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018—a decision allegedly made without extensive consultation.

However, the findings and the selective focus on Mahathir have sparked controversy, with critics questioning the motives behind this narrative.

Mahathir’s decision to rescind the appeal

In 2008, the ICJ ruled on the sovereignty dispute over the three rocky outcrops between Malaysia and Singapore.

Batu Puteh was awarded to Singapore, while Middle Rocks went to Malaysia, and South Ledge’s ownership depended on territorial waters.

The judgment was binding, yet Malaysia filed for a review nine years later, during Najib Razak’s administration.

When Mahathir became prime minister in 2018, his government withdrew the appeal, citing legal advice and consultations with experts.

Critics, however, argue that Mahathir acted unilaterally and bypassed broader consultation, including opposition from the cabinet.

A collective decision or political targeting?

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed visible frustration over the report, accusing Mahathir of dereliction of duty.

Yet, questions arise:

1. Cabinet Responsibility: If the withdrawal was presented to the cabinet and no objections were raised, why is Mahathir being singled out?

Notably, then Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah, Anwar’s wife, also did not oppose the move.

If cabinet responsibility applies, shouldn’t the entire cabinet be held accountable?

2. Political Motivation: Mahathir’s current status as a prominent opposition figure raises suspicions of political bias.

Is the focus on him an attempt to discredit an opponent, or is it driven by genuine national interest?

The hypothetical nature of the appeal’s outcome

Anwar and other critics have suggested that Malaysia could have regained Batu Puteh had the appeal proceeded.

However, such assertions remain speculative. Under international law, ICJ judgments are binding, and appeals are rare unless compelling new evidence emerges. The argument that Malaysia possessed such evidence has yet to be substantiated.

Mahathir’s decision to withdraw the appeal may have been politically unwise, but labeling it as “treachery” is arguably excessive.

The loss of Batu Puteh, while significant, was the result of a legal process Malaysia voluntarily agreed to.

Broader implications

The redaction of 27 pages from the RCI report raises concerns about transparency. What information is being withheld, and why? Critics argue that if national interest is at stake, full disclosure is necessary.

Additionally, the decision to focus the inquiry on Mahathir has drawn skepticism. Was this an attempt to appease certain political factions, particularly in Johor, which has a vested interest in Batu Puteh?

The historical context of Johorean fishermen using Batu Puteh during monsoon seasons underscores the emotional significance of the island.

Future diplomatic options

While the ICJ ruling has solidified Singapore’s sovereignty over Batu Puteh, this does not preclude future negotiations.

Diplomatic channels could potentially address unresolved issues or explore cooperative agreements over the area.

Conclusion: Accountability or political rivalry

The Batu Puteh RCI and its findings have reignited debate over Malaysia’s handling of the ICJ ruling.

While Mahathir’s withdrawal of the appeal may have been controversial, accusing him of treachery appears disproportionate. The focus should shift from political blame to a forward-looking approach that prioritizes national interest and diplomacy.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka.International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

