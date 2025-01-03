In an answer to a question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam), prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said in parliament that the government doesn’t agree with the proposed lease offer for the development of the Kampong Baru area, which would affect the rights of the Malay residents. Anwar continued, and said there was a proposal to bring in a private company (Glitzy Gloss Sdn Bhd) to develop the area, but this is unacceptable, as it affected the interests of the resident Malays in Kampong Baru. (We now know this didn’t happen).

Federal Territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa told a real ‘non-halal porky’ when she said “Any development in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, will take into account its history and land status so that its Malay residents are not sidelined”.

As Federal Territories minister Zaliha has always acted on the side of the elites, allowing them to be scammed out of more than half of the value of their properties.

With the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) just recently paying out RM 941.53 per square foot in Taman Desa is far cry from the RM 450 per square foot owners got for their land in Kampong Sungai Baru. Considering land around Kampong Sungai Baru is not far from the KL CBD, Kampong Sungai Baru residents should have easily been paid over RM 1,000 per square foot, without any arguments.

Kampong Sungai Baru residents feel cheated and former federal territories minister Khalid Abdul Samad believes the state and developer should in all good conscience reconsider what the owners were paid and shabbily treated as if they were squatters.

The developer Glitz Gloss Sdn Bhd had the backing of the Federal Territories Land and Mines Department, which used its power under the Acquisition Act (APT) to compulsorily acquire the land at Kampong Sungai Baru. This was a misuse of government powers to assist a profit-orientated developer acquire land in prime city area for less than half its value. They were offered only RM 500 per square foot.

Had the owners sold their properties as individuals they may have been able to achieve 2 ½ times the price they were forcibly paid. These compensation packages were clearly not enough for the residents to purchase a similar residence in the area.

Glizty Gloss was just a front company for Sunsuria

Now it’s become very apparent that Glizty Gloss was only doing to dirty hack work from its true owner, the property developer Sunsuria. (You can see the common ownership of Glitzy Gloss and Sunsuria directors here).

If Sunsuria had been the front company from the start, RM 450 per square foot would not have been the price. In a fair market, without any compulsory acquisition force behind the buyer, the residents of Kampong Sungai Baru may have got a fair deal.

Glitz Gloss acted like a gangster, directly involved in evicting the Kampong Sungai Baru residents with police and bulldozers. How such a situation could occur under a Madani government is just beyond description. As both minister of health and federal territories minister, Faliha has acted against the Malays on a number of occasions now.

The people of Kampong Sungai Baru have been scammed and scammed badly. The Madani government on this occasion acted on the side of the elites against the ordinary citizen. This is institutionalised gangsterism. Giving Kampong Sungai Baru residents eviction notices last year.

Who issued the eviction notice: The Kuala Lumpur Land Office.

The destiny of development of Kampong Sungai Baru is now in the hands of the people above.

