Share

I fully affirm with Terrence Netto’s portrayal of former minister and ex-ambassador to the U.S., Nazri Aziz, as a champion of pluralism and multiracialism.

However, having known him for many years—especially during my tenure as the MP for Batu Kawan from 2008 to 2013—I can attest to his unique approach in Malaysian politics.

During his time as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, I admired the cool and composed way he handled questions in Parliament.

He never shied away from a challenge, often taking on the most boisterous members of the opposition without hesitation.

Outside parliamentary hours, Nazri was a friend to all—whether from the ruling coalition or the opposition.

He had little tolerance for racists and religious extremists, confronting them without fear or favor.

Nazri stands out as the only Malay and UMNO member who openly and consistently proclaims that Malaysia is a multiracial and pluralistic country.

He often pointed to Sabah and Sarawak as prime examples of this diversity in action.

Unlike many within the Malay political establishment—who remain entrenched in racial and religious narratives—Nazri has the courage to take on the country’s most ardent racial and religious ideologues.

Over the years, he has confronted figures like former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Perkasa leader Ibrahim Ali, both of whom view Malaysia through a narrow ethnic and religious lens.

More recently, he took aim at UMNO Youth leader Akmal Salleh, calling him immature and irresponsible.

Of course, Nazri has had his share of controversies. He may have overstepped diplomatic norms by holding a placard supporting the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan, but knowing him, he is unfazed by public criticism.

Nazri has always been his own man, indifferent to what others think of him.

I recently reconnected with him after a long period of non-communication.

Despite the years, he was the same old Nazri—direct, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Our conversation naturally veered into politics, where we found ourselves on opposite sides regarding Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s second term.

Nazri argued that Anwar had no viable alternative, while I disagreed, insisting that the absence of an alternative was no excuse for continued leadership.

Despite our differences, it was a meaningful exchange, with the possibility of meeting in person soon.

In a political climate where few dare to challenge the status quo, Nazri Aziz remains a rare figure—unafraid to speak out against racial and religious extremism. Malaysia needs more voices like his.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

Subscribe Below: