Published on Sept 18 with still many questions that need answering.

Al-Arqam, the forerunner to Global Ikhwan Services and Service and Business Holdings (GISB) was originally banned by then prime minister Mahathir Mohamed back in 1994. Al-Arqam was primarily banned because its cult leader Ashaari Mohammad claimed he could speak to the prophet. There was always talk within Al-Arqam that one day it would takeover the government and install a new government loyal to Islam.

Al-Arqam was deviant in Islam and considered a threat to the state.

At the time of Al-Arqam’s banning, the cult had many sympathizers because they were seen as living a very simple and straight forward Islamic lifestyle that many aspired to. That was true, many of Al-Arqam’s philosophies of business and entrepreneurship, came straight from the Al-Quran.

On the banning of Al-Arqam, a number of businesses sprang up run by ex-Arqam people, until GISB was created as the flagship of the old Al-Arqam. GISB was not just a business, but a body which continued espousing the Al-Arqam philosophies.

Human trafficking or just plain old slave labour

GISB’s business model was well known. People would come and live under the GISB umbrella, all living needs provided, and work within one of GISB’s businesses. In addition, youths from one of many of GISB’s care homes would eventually come out and work within.

They were not paid. Were they considered volunteers? Eventually they would be given the opportunity to form their own businesses, but ownership of that business would remain under GISB.

The question is, whether this is exploitive? One of the Sunnah sys “Give the worker his wages before his sweat dries”. The bottom line is that all labour within GISB is free of wages.

Are GISB poultry farms run by slave labour? How can these chickens be really Halal?

Infiltration of the government

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Corporation (MCMC) has been working overtime to suppress news about GISB and its deviant practices on the mainstream media and online news portals. Nothing other than official statements is basically being reported.

This is so strange for such a horrific event as mass systematic child sexual child abuse.

Yesterday, it was reported that all GISB bank accounts had been frozen. Sources close to authorities say this is not the case.

There are many civil servants from the Al-Arqam days who remain sympathetic towards GISB. Sympathisers toward GISB exist within the police and Special Branch itself. JAKIM, and even the Prime Minister’s Office is also infiltrated by GISB.

Its very difficult to see how GISB will receive any thorough investigation, when GISB is a ‘defacto’ part of government.

The perverted cult of GISB

Over the last few days many sick and pornographic clips have been circulated on social media. They are just too perverted to paste here.

To some ustaz, the act of sodomy is ritualistic of knowing good through sin. Commit dark and horrific sin and taubat or repent to see goodness. To these people, illicit sex is fine, if the participants front up to a Kadi, who performs a quick marriage, and then dissolves the marriage after the sex. Men with multiple wives perform group sex as a celebration of the coming heaven for them.

These are some of the perverse practices those in the cult have practiced over the years. What the public knows about GISB is only the top of the iceberg. The are many more child care centres not yet discovered by the police.

There are too many unremorseful politicians who won’t let the full truth about GISB come out. Malaysia’s leaders vowed to defend Islam against its enemies. Now that there is one, they bathe in silence.

