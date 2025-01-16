Share

Penang’s traffic congestion has been a long-standing issue, and while the introduction of an LRT system seems like a step in the right direction, it is far from a silver bullet.

Traffic woes in Penang, as in other urban areas, demand a more comprehensive and imaginative approach.

Relying solely on public transport systems, like the proposed LRT, is unlikely to address the root causes of congestion unless complemented by other strategies.

Limitations of current solutions

The second Penang Bridge, despite its significant investment, has not delivered the desired impact on traffic reduction.

Instead of alleviating congestion on the first bridge, it remains underutilized.

The focus on large-scale infrastructure, such as additional highways or the much-debated undersea tunnel, has not effectively tackled the problem of growing private car usage.

Without addressing the increasing number of vehicles on the road, these measures become temporary fixes at best.

Challenges with public transport implementation

The experience of Kuala Lumpur, the most congested city in Malaysia, provides a cautionary tale.

Despite substantial investments in LRT and other public transport systems, traffic congestion persists.

This raises an important question: why has public transport in Malaysia failed to achieve its intended goals?

The problem may lie in the lack of integration between public transport systems, insufficient last-mile connectivity, and a preference for private vehicles driven by convenience and cultural norms.

Recommendations for Penang

First, introducing congestion pricing in heavily trafficked areas can discourage excessive use of private cars. Cities like Singapore have successfully implemented electronic road pricing to manage traffic.

Second, limit the import of used cars, introduce incentives for car owners to transition to public transport, including trade-in schemes for older vehicles and

impose stricter vehicle lifespans to remove older, polluting cars from the road.

Third, integrate public transport and last-mile connectivity. The success of public transport depends on seamless integration. Penang’s public transport system must include efficient feeder buses, walkable infrastructure, and bike-sharing programs to ensure convenience for users.

Fourth, public education campaigns can highlight the environmental and economic benefits of using public transport. Encouraging a cultural shift away from car dependency is critical.

Fifth, engage civil society and experts:

A state council comprising members of civil society, opposition leaders, urban planners, and traffic experts can develop a long-term traffic reduction strategy. Collaborative planning ensures diverse perspectives and more robust solutions.

Sixth, traffic congestion cannot be solved in isolation. A holistic urban planning approach is needed, emphasizing mixed-use development, decentralization of economic hubs, and better coordination between the island and the mainland.

Seventh, use smart traffic management systems, real-time traffic monitoring, and AI-driven solutions to optimize road usage and reduce bottlenecks.

Global context

Traffic congestion is a worldwide issue, and there is much to learn from successful models abroad. International bodies like the United Nations and World Bank advocate for sustainable urban mobility strategies.

Penang could explore partnerships with such organizations to implement innovative solutions and secure funding for sustainable projects.

Conclusion

The Penang government must move beyond short-term fixes and embrace a comprehensive, long-term vision for traffic management. It requires political will, public engagement, and a commitment to sustainable development. By adopting innovative strategies and working collaboratively with stakeholders, Penang can pave the way for a more efficient, environmentally friendly, and livable future.

Traffic congestion is not just a Penang issue—it reflects broader challenges faced by cities worldwide. It is time to adopt bold measures to create a more sustainable and connected urban environment.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

