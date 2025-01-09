Share

I took another X survey. Very light reply, but worth sharing with some comments around the media on the subject.

I discovered that X AI tool Grok now gives some commentary on the questions asked. I was going to make a comment, but this time will let Grok.

The claim that Anwar Ibrahim covered up Najib's home detention addendum is supported by the controversy surrounding the alleged royal document suggesting house arrest for Najib Razak, which was reportedly not concealed but overlooked by the government.

Public and political discussion has been stirred, with some suggesting that Anwar was poorly advised by his Attorney General and Law Minister, implying a possible cover-up or mismanagement of the situation.

The suggestion that Anwar should resign, drawing parallels with historical political figures who resigned over cover-ups, indicates public perception of a cover-up in the handling of Najib's case.

Public opinion on Najib's case varies due to allegations of selective prosecution, with some believing his trial is politically motivated, as highlighted by Najib citing Anwar Ibrahim's remarks in court.

The debate over a potential royal addendum allowing Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest has sparked controversy, influencing public sentiment in different directions.

Criticism from political figures and public figures, like DAP's Anthony Loke condemning PAS's strategy, adds layers to the public's perception, influencing opinions based on political affiliations.

Some view Anwar Ibrahim's comments as irresponsible, suggesting they inadvertently support Najib's defense, which affects how the public interprets the fairness of the legal proceedings.

There's a divide in public opinion regarding the legitimacy and motives behind the prosecution, with some seeing flaws in the legal process as indicated by Najib's defense strategy in court.

Grok shows you where the comments come from. This issue will either disappear like Zahid’s DNAA did, or most likely fester in the background niggling at Anwar Ibrahim’s legitimacy as prime minister.

Subscribe Below: