Share

Today the local school at Ban Chau Yasothon in the eastern part of Thailand had a children’s day. Ban Chau is about 500 km north-east of Bangkok. This is a small school of some 55 students from pre-prep to class 8.

Ban Chau is a dustbowl during the dry season and often suffers droughts. During the wet season, the area often floods. The major crop in the area is rice paddy, supplemented by eucalyptus trees.

Most of the children at the school rarely see their parents, as they are off working in the major towns and cities. Their grand parents are the children’s prime guardians.

The school is financially neglected by the state, as population demographics are changing, and in a generation, this school will most probably close down. There are 4 teachers and a principal. These teachers try to make ends meet as they can. There is no specialist education for those in need, so many children don’t have the same opportunities as their counterparts in the towns and cities.

Most of the village was there this morning and it was enjoyable to meet with them and bring the food for the lunch we all shared.

Thanks to those who donated to my Substack to help make things like this possible.

Subscribe Below: