The opinion polls paradox
Guest Editorial: The pitfalls of opinion polls: Superficial insights and misleading signals
Number 2 2024: The silent invasion: The rise and rise of BlackRock in Malaysia
BlackRock is a major influence upon the Malaysian economy
  
Murray Hunter
1
Malaysia Aggressively Closes Informal Border Crossings With Thailand – Analysis
The Thais are the greatest beneficiaries
  
Murray Hunter
Number 3 2024: A letter from a concerned reader
Dominic Damian
2
Press Release: Sabah’s Youth: Vanguard Against Corruption and Bad Governance
Daniel John Jambun Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia foundation (BoPiMaFo)
Press Release: Pfizer Papers - Covid-19 vaccine must be immediately withdrawn
Ahmad Jufliz bin Dato' Faiza
4
Number 4 2024: Madani’s true colours are coming through
This article was published January 18.
  
Murray Hunter
1
Guest Editorial: THE PROBLEM OF THE SEERAH, HADITH AND SUNNAH, THE PROBLEM OF ISLAM.
Aaron Musa
3
Number 5 2024: Dark forces trying to influence politics and government
Locals pushing the interests of foreign organizations
  
Murray Hunter
1
TAKE A BOW 2024!
A Christmas Poem
1
The big lie behind Biden’s presidency is a threat and insult to the world. Trump may not be the remedy
The Democrats chose to mislead the public – and in doing so, undermined trust in Washington at home and abroad
1
Grab follows the old ‘Air Asia’ playbook with its online booking scam
Wee Choo Keong who operates a ‘corruption buster website’ that the MCMC doesn’t like discovered an old scam used by Air Asia until the Malaysian…
  
Murray Hunter
