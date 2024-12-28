Murray Hunter
The opinion polls paradox
Guest Editorial: The pitfalls of opinion polls: Superficial insights and misleading signals
20 mins ago
Murray Hunter
The opinion polls paradox
Number 2 2024: The silent invasion: The rise and rise of BlackRock in Malaysia
BlackRock is a major influence upon the Malaysian economy
3 hrs ago
•
Murray Hunter
1
Murray Hunter
Number 2 2024: The silent invasion: The rise and rise of BlackRock in Malaysia
1
Malaysia Aggressively Closes Informal Border Crossings With Thailand – Analysis
The Thais are the greatest beneficiaries
24 hrs ago
•
Murray Hunter
1
Murray Hunter
Malaysia Aggressively Closes Informal Border Crossings With Thailand – Analysis
Number 3 2024: A letter from a concerned reader
Dominic Damian
Dec 27
5
Murray Hunter
Number 3 2024: A letter from a concerned reader
2
Press Release: Sabah’s Youth: Vanguard Against Corruption and Bad Governance
Daniel John Jambun Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia foundation (BoPiMaFo)
Dec 26
2
Murray Hunter
Press Release: Sabah’s Youth: Vanguard Against Corruption and Bad Governance
Press Release: Pfizer Papers - Covid-19 vaccine must be immediately withdrawn
Ahmad Jufliz bin Dato' Faiza
Dec 26
27
Murray Hunter
Press Release: Pfizer Papers - Covid-19 vaccine must be immediately withdrawn
4
Number 4 2024: Madani’s true colours are coming through
This article was published January 18.
Dec 26
•
Murray Hunter
2
Murray Hunter
Number 4 2024: Madani’s true colours are coming through
1
Guest Editorial: THE PROBLEM OF THE SEERAH, HADITH AND SUNNAH, THE PROBLEM OF ISLAM.
Aaron Musa
Dec 25
5
Murray Hunter
Guest Editorial: THE PROBLEM OF THE SEERAH, HADITH AND SUNNAH, THE PROBLEM OF ISLAM.
3
Number 5 2024: Dark forces trying to influence politics and government
Locals pushing the interests of foreign organizations
Dec 25
•
Murray Hunter
2
Murray Hunter
Number 5 2024: Dark forces trying to influence politics and government
1
TAKE A BOW 2024!
A Christmas Poem
Dec 25
1
Murray Hunter
TAKE A BOW 2024!
1
The big lie behind Biden’s presidency is a threat and insult to the world. Trump may not be the remedy
The Democrats chose to mislead the public – and in doing so, undermined trust in Washington at home and abroad
Dec 24
2
Murray Hunter
The big lie behind Biden’s presidency is a threat and insult to the world. Trump may not be the remedy
1
Grab follows the old ‘Air Asia’ playbook with its online booking scam
Wee Choo Keong who operates a ‘corruption buster website’ that the MCMC doesn’t like discovered an old scam used by Air Asia until the Malaysian…
Dec 24
•
Murray Hunter
6
Murray Hunter
Grab follows the old ‘Air Asia’ playbook with its online booking scam
